AutoHotkey v2

AutoHotkey v2 aims to improve the usability and convenience of the language and command set by sacrificing backward compatibility. As such, scripts written for v1 generally will not work without changes on v2. The syntax is overall more consistent, with much fewer quirks and traps, and many other improvements have been made.

For extensive details about the differences between v1 and v2, refer to Changes from v1.1 to v2.0.

v2.0.0 was released on 2022-12-20.

Requirements: Windows 7 and later are supported.

Installation

v2.0-beta.4 and later can be installed together with v1.1, allowing scripts written for either version to work with minimal fuss. For details, see Installation and Launcher in the documentation.

To install using the exe, just download and run it, review the options and click Install.

To install using the zip:

Open the zip file using File Explorer (no extraction necessary), or extract the contents of the zip file to a temporary directory. Run Install.cmd. If you receive a prompt like "The publisher could not be verified. Are you sure...?", click Run. Click Install (after changing options, if you wish).

After installation, the Dash opens automatically.

Downloads

Latest Installer (or latest zip)

Note: Google Safe Browsing sometimes falsely flags the following directory as containing "harmful programs". For more information, see Safe Browsing.

All v2.0 Releases

Source code is available at GitHub.

Software License: GNU General Public License.